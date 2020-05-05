Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    South Carolina National Guard engineers conduct debris clearing in Pickens County [Image 1 of 3]

    South Carolina National Guard engineers conduct debris clearing in Pickens County

    MARIETTA, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Roberto Di Giovine 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the 122nd Engineer Battalion, South Carolina National Guard, help clear debris in Pickens County, South Carolina, May 5, 2020, in the aftermath of storms that impacted the state, April 13. The South Carolina National Guard is capable of supporting in response to storms and other natural disasters in the state in support of civilian partners for as long as needed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Roby Di Giovine, South Carolina National Guard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.01.2020 20:15
    Photo ID: 6227587
    VIRIN: 200505-A-II459-191
    Resolution: 4032x2268
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina National Guard engineers conduct debris clearing in Pickens County [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Roberto Di Giovine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    South Carolina National Guard engineers conduct debris clearing in Pickens County
    South Carolina National Guard engineers conduct debris clearing in Pickens County
    South Carolina National Guard engineers conduct debris clearing in Pickens County

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    South Carolina National Guard engineers respond in aftermath of storms in state

    TAGS

    engineers
    South Carolina
    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    disaster response
    South Carolina National Guard
    South Carolina Army National Guard
    SC National Guard
    SC Guard
    National Guard
    SC Army National Guard
    122nd Engineer Battalion
    SCNG
    tornadoes
    Pickens County
    Coronavirus
    Joint Task Force 59
    severe thunderstorm

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT