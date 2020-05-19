NAWCAD Lakehurst supports the fleet despite COVID-19

Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Lakehurst personnel are safely working on base in order to bring critical capabilities and assets to the fleet. NAWCAD Lakehurst’s Rich Bitterle works on a Low Loss Launch Valve steam head at JB MDL May 19.

Date Taken: 05.19.2020
Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US