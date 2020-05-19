Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAWCAD Lakehurst supports the fleet despite COVID-19 [Image 2 of 2]

    NAWCAD Lakehurst supports the fleet despite COVID-19

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Photo by Allison Murawski 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Lakehurst personnel are safely working on base in order to bring critical capabilities and assets to the fleet. NAWCAD Lakehurst’s Rich Bitterle works on a Low Loss Launch Valve steam head at JB MDL May 19.

