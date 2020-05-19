NAWCAD Lakehurst supports the fleet despite COVID-19

Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Lakehurst personnel are safely working on base in order to bring critical capabilities and assets to the fleet. NAWCAD Lakehurst’s Randy Halfenger and Dave Hoffman work on a Low Loss Launch Valve body at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. May 19.
|05.19.2020
|06.01.2020 14:24
|6227282
|200519-N-SR041-001
|4032x3024
|3.66 MB
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|1
|0
|0
