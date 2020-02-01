Marine Corps Pfc. Jacqueline Kliewer, a Marine musician, poses for a photo with her family at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, Jan. 2, 2020. Kliewer had many obstacles on her way to earning the title United States Marine, but now Kliewer has strength and confidence to overcome anything. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2020 13:37
|Photo ID:
|6227219
|VIRIN:
|200102-M-GT736-1003
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Corps helps young woman find her voice [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Bernadette Plouffe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT