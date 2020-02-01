Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Corps helps young woman find her voice [Image 1 of 2]

    Marine Corps helps young woman find her voice

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Bernadette Plouffe  

    12th Marine Corps District

    Marine Corps Pfc. Jacqueline Kliewer, a Marine musician, poses for a photo with her family at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, Jan. 2, 2020. Kliewer had many obstacles on her way to earning the title United States Marine, but now Kliewer has strength and confidence to overcome anything. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.01.2020 13:37
    Photo ID: 6227219
    VIRIN: 200102-M-GT736-1003
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps helps young woman find her voice [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Bernadette Plouffe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Corps helps young woman find her voice
    Marine Corps helps young woman find her voice

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    San Diego
    MCRD Parris Island
    Awareness
    SARC
    Sexual Assault
    Recruiting
    RSS
    UVA
    Poway
    12th Marine Corps District
    MEOP
    12MCD
    RS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT