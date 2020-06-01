Marine Corps Pfc. Jacqueline Kliewer, right, a Marine musician, poses for a photo with her recruiter, Sgt. Jennifer Bragg while at Recruiting Sub-Station Poway, Jan. 2, 2020. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2020 13:37
|Photo ID:
|6227220
|VIRIN:
|200106-M-GT736-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Corps helps young woman find her voice [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Bernadette Plouffe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT