    Michigan National Guard to assist with ensuring peace, clean-up efforts in Grand Rapids

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera 

    Michigan National Guard

    Michigan National Guard members from the 1775th Military Police Company, Pontiac, Mich., prepare to serve the community of Lansing, Michigan on May 31, 2020.

    The Michigan National Guard will provide support to civil authorities as long as requested in order to ensure the safety of people and mitigate and repair property damage (U.S. National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2020
    Date Posted: 05.31.2020 22:08
    Photo ID: 6226625
    VIRIN: 200531-A-FY465-989
    Resolution: 768x1024
    Size: 147.82 KB
    Location: LANSING, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard to assist with ensuring peace, clean-up efforts in Grand Rapids [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    The National Guard

