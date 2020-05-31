Michigan National Guard members from the 1775th Military Police Company, Pontiac, Mich., prepare to support the community of Lansing on May 31, 2020.



The Michigan National Guard will provide support to civil authorities as long as requested in order to ensure the safety of people and mitigate and repair property damage (U.S. National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2020 Date Posted: 05.31.2020 22:08 Photo ID: 6226624 VIRIN: 200531-A-FY465-831 Resolution: 1024x768 Size: 191.61 KB Location: LANSING, MI, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Michigan National Guard to assist with ensuring peace, clean-up efforts in Grand Rapids [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.