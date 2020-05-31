Michigan National Guard to assist with ensuring peace, clean-up efforts in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – At the request of Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, the Michigan National Guard was activated to ensure peace and repair property damage in Grand Rapids. Guard members are also standing by to provide similar support to the city of Lansing if needed.



“Protecting the health and safety of Michiganders continues to be my number on priority,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “The Michigan National Guard is already assisting with humanitarian efforts in communities across the state. Guard members will remain nimble and ready to ensure peace and the safety of people and property during these unprecedented times.”



The Michigan National Guard will provide support to civil authorities as long as requested in order to ensure the safety of people and mitigate and repair property damage.



“I am deeply appreciative of the Michigan National Guard for providing assistance to our city in maintaining safety and order for our community,” said Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss. “Public safety is our top priority and we appreciate the support as we confront these challenging circumstances.”



“The Lansing Police Department and other area law enforcement continue to actively monitor demonstrations downtown and at the Capitol,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor. “We welcome the Michigan National Guard as an additional partner to increase our public safety preparedness as issues evolve. They are a great force multiplier to protect Lansing residents and area businesses this evening.”



Over 1,200 of the Michigan National Guard’s 11,000 members have been working in Michigan’s communities since March, assisting with the state’s response to the COVID-19 and responding to floods in the Midland area. Currently, nearly 900 MING members are activated and supporting communities with widespread COVID-19 testing and screening, distribution of personal protective equipment, and assistance at numerous food banks across the state.



“Members of the Michigan National Guard are trained with valuable skills to protect Michigan’s communities,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA). “We are also neighbors in these communities, and we are committed to protecting the people who call them home, as well as their right to peacefully protest.”



As of this morning, approximately 5,000 Guard members from 17 states were activated in response to civil disturbances across the country.

