    SpaceX Demo-2 Launch [Image 7 of 7]

    SpaceX Demo-2 Launch

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Communication Directorate         

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying NASA astronaut and Marine Corps Col. (Ret.) Douglas Hurley and fellow crew member Robert Behnken is launched from Launch Complex 39A on NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station, May 30, 2020, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission with Hurley, a former test and fighter pilot, marks the resumption of human space flight from the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo courtesy of NASA by Bill Ingalls and Joel Kowsky)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Douglas Hurley

