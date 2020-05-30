SpaceX Demo-2 Launch

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying NASA astronaut and Marine Corps Col. (Ret.) Douglas Hurley and fellow crew member Robert Behnken is launched from Launch Complex 39A on NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station, May 30, 2020, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission with Hurley, a former test and fighter pilot, marks the resumption of human space flight from the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo courtesy of NASA by Bill Ingalls and Joel Kowsky)

