A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying NASA astronaut and Marine Corps Col. (Ret.) Douglas Hurley and fellow crew member Robert Behnken is launched from Launch Complex 39A on NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station, May 30, 2020, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission with Hurley, a former test and fighter pilot, marks the resumption of human space flight from the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo courtesy of NASA by Joel Kowsky)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2020 11:17
|Photo ID:
|6226320
|VIRIN:
|200530-M-M0231-200
|Resolution:
|3564x3014
|Size:
|3.65 MB
|Location:
|CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SpaceX Demo-2 Launch [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
