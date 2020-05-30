Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SpaceX Demo-2 Launch [Image 4 of 7]

    SpaceX Demo-2 Launch

    CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Communication Directorate         

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying NASA astronaut and Marine Corps Col. (Ret.) Douglas Hurley and fellow crew member Robert Behnken is seen in this false color infrared exposure as it launched from Launch Complex 39A on NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station, May 30, 2020, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission with Hurley, a former test and fighter pilot, marks the resumption of human space flight from the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo courtesy of NASA by Bill Ingalls)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2020
    Date Posted: 05.31.2020 11:18
    Photo ID: 6226323
    VIRIN: 200530-M-M0231-203
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SpaceX Demo-2 Launch [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

