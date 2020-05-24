EAST CHINA SEA (May 24, 2020) The U.S. Navy San Antonio-class Amphibious Transport Dock USS New Orleans (LPD 18) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) sail in formation for a photo exercise. New Orleans and Rafael Peralta are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2020 Date Posted: 05.27.2020 Photo ID: 6223162 Resolution: 4492x3209 Location: EAST CHINA SEA This work, New Orleans, Rafael Peralta Sail in Formation [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS