    New Orleans, Rafael Peralta Sail in Formation [Image 2 of 10]

    New Orleans, Rafael Peralta Sail in Formation

    EAST CHINA SEA

    05.24.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    USS Rafael Peralta

    EAST CHINA SEA (May 24, 2020) The U.S. Navy San Antonio-class Amphibious Transport Dock USS New Orleans (LPD 18) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) sail in formation for a photo exercise. New Orleans and Rafael Peralta are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 18:10
    Photo ID: 6223162
    VIRIN: 200524-N-CZ893-1336
    Resolution: 4492x3209
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Orleans, Rafael Peralta Sail in Formation [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations
    Commander Task Force 70
    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115)
    San Antonio-class Amphibious Transport Dock USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

