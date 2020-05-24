EAST CHINA SEA (May 24, 2020) The U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) sails in formation for a photo exercise. Rafael Peralta is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2020 18:10
|Photo ID:
|6223164
|VIRIN:
|200524-N-CZ893-1325
|Resolution:
|4293x3066
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New Orleans, Rafael Peralta Sail in Formation [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT