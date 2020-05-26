Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs personnel, including National Guardsmen, members of the State Defense Force, and state employees, donate blood to the Blood Bank of Alaska at a mobile center set up in the Guard armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 26, 2020. Blood donation centers have been impacted by a lack of donors during the COVID-19 pandemic, while the need for blood, plasma and platelets continue to be critically needed for many medical services. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2020 Date Posted: 05.27.2020 17:48 Photo ID: 6223160 VIRIN: 200526-Z-SR689-0004 Resolution: 5086x2860 Size: 8.66 MB Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Hometown: PALMER, AK, US Hometown: WASILLA, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska Guard + Blood Bank of AK = Lives preserved [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.