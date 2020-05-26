Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Women [Image 2 of 3]

    Super Women

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs

    Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs personnel, including National Guardsmen, members of the State Defense Force, and state employees, donate blood to the Blood Bank of Alaska at a mobile center set up in the Guard armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 26, 2020. Blood donation is essential for hospitals to be able to take care of those who need it. The demand for blood products (blood, platelets and plasma) is constant, even when the world isn’t in the midst of a global pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 17:48
    VIRIN: 200526-Z-SR689-0002
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US
    Hometown: PALMER, AK, US
    Hometown: WASILLA, AK, US
    Sustaining life
    Super Women
    Alaska Guard + Blood Bank of AK = Lives preserved

    Alaska
    NGB
    Blood drive
    Army
    Alaska National Guard
    Always ready
    ASDF
    AKNG
    COVID
    Alaska State Defense

