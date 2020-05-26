Alaska Army National Guard Capt. James Tollefson, an operations plans officer with Joint Task Force-Alaska, donates blood at the Guard Armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 26, 2020. Blood donation centers have been impacted by a lack of donors during the COVID-19 pandemic, while the need for blood, plasma and platelets continue to be critically needed for many medical services. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2020 Date Posted: 05.27.2020 17:48 Photo ID: 6223158 VIRIN: 200526-Z-SR689-0003 Resolution: 5472x3078 Size: 8.15 MB Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Hometown: PALMER, AK, US Hometown: WASILLA, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sustaining life [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.