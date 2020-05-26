200526-N-RF825-1039 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 26, 2020) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Thomas McLaughlin, from Andover, Minnesota, prepares to direct an F/A-18E attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195 after landing on the flight deck of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Tarleton)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2020 14:46
|Photo ID:
|6222797
|VIRIN:
|200526-N-RF825-1038
|Resolution:
|4420x2950
|Size:
|676.02 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
|Hometown:
|ANDOVER, MN, US
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jason Tarleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
