USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

200526-N-RF825-1036 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 26, 2020) An EA-18G Growler attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141 sits on the flight deck of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Tarleton)

