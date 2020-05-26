PHILIPPINE SEA (May 26, 2020) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) pilot a rigid hull inflatable boat in the Philippine Sea. John S. McCain is underway conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific region while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2020 Date Posted: 05.27.2020 09:08 Photo ID: 6222148 VIRIN: 200526-N-CL550-0382 Resolution: 4979x3011 Size: 1.53 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Conduct RHIB Operations Aboard USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS