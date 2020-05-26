HSM-51 Helicopter Conducts Training with USS John S. McCain (DDG 56)

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 26, 2020) An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter from the ‘Warlords’ of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 practices vertical replenishment operations on the forecastle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). John S. McCain is underway conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific region while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)
