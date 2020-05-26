Sailors Conduct RHIB Operations Aboard USS John S. McCain (DDG 56)

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.26.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor M DiMartino 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 26, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) sails in the Philippine Sea. John S. McCain is underway conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific region while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

