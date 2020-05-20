Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th Fighter Wing ensures combat readiness [Image 6 of 6]

    48th Fighter Wing ensures combat readiness

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A crew chief assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron Aircraft Maintenance Unit prepares to perform "hot pit” refueling on an F-15C Eagle at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 20, 2020. Crew chiefs work closely with 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen to deliver over 350,000 gallons of JP-8 fuel per week, keeping the Liberty Wing ready to deliver combat airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 06:26
    Photo ID: 6222089
    VIRIN: 200520-F-PW483-0552
    Resolution: 4927x3288
    Size: 8.55 MB
    Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th Fighter Wing ensures combat readiness [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    England
    Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing
    48th FW
    Liberty Wing

