A crew chief assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron Aircraft Maintenance Unit prepares to perform "hot pit” refueling on an F-15C Eagle at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 20, 2020. Crew chiefs work closely with 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen to deliver over 350,000 gallons of JP-8 fuel per week, keeping the Liberty Wing ready to deliver combat airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2020 06:26
|Photo ID:
|6222089
|VIRIN:
|200520-F-PW483-0552
|Resolution:
|4927x3288
|Size:
|8.55 MB
|Location:
|BRANDON, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 48th Fighter Wing ensures combat readiness [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
