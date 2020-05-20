48th Fighter Wing ensures combat readiness

A crew chief assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron Aircraft Maintenance Unit prepares to perform "hot pit” refueling on an F-15C Eagle at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 20, 2020. Crew chiefs work closely with 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen to deliver over 350,000 gallons of JP-8 fuel per week, keeping the Liberty Wing ready to deliver combat airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

