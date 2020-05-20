48th Fighter Wing ensures combat readiness

A pilot assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron waits while his F-15C Eagle is refueled at the "hot pits" at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 20, 2020. “Hot pit” refueling provides necessary training and experience required to reduce the ground time between sorties by refueling active aircraft, enabling maximum training in a shorter time frame. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

