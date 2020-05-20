Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th Fighter Wing ensures combat readiness [Image 5 of 6]

    48th Fighter Wing ensures combat readiness

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A pilot assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron waits while his F-15C Eagle is refueled at the "hot pits" at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 20, 2020. “Hot pit” refueling provides necessary training and experience required to reduce the ground time between sorties by refueling active aircraft, enabling maximum training in a shorter time frame. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

    IMAGE INFO

