An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron flies over Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 20, 2020. An array of avionics and electronics systems gives the F-15E the capability to fight at low altitude, day or night and in all weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2020 06:29
|Photo ID:
|6222087
|VIRIN:
|200520-F-PW483-0545
|Resolution:
|5267x3515
|Size:
|12.62 MB
|Location:
|BRANDON, SFK, GB
This work, 48th Fighter Wing ensures combat readiness [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
