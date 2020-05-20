Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    48th Fighter Wing ensures combat readiness [Image 4 of 6]

    48th Fighter Wing ensures combat readiness

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron flies over Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 20, 2020. An array of avionics and electronics systems gives the F-15E the capability to fight at low altitude, day or night and in all weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 06:29
    Photo ID: 6222087
    VIRIN: 200520-F-PW483-0545
    Resolution: 5267x3515
    Size: 12.62 MB
    Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th Fighter Wing ensures combat readiness [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    48th Fighter Wing ensures combat readiness
    48th Fighter Wing ensures combat readiness
    48th Fighter Wing ensures combat readiness
    48th Fighter Wing ensures combat readiness
    48th Fighter Wing ensures combat readiness
    48th Fighter Wing ensures combat readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    England
    Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing
    48th FW
    Liberty Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT