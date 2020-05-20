Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Spartan Soldiers Sure Up Roadways [Image 3 of 5]

    Task Force Spartan Soldiers Sure Up Roadways

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Winchell 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S Army Soldiers from the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team work to repair a roadway on May 20, 2020 in Kuwait. The Soldiers from the 30th ABCT work during the night to avoid the extreme heat of the day, and be able to work longer on the project. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Winchell)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 04:21
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
