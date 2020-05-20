U.S Army Soldiers from the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team work to repair a roadway on May 20, 2020 in Kuwait. The Soldiers from the 30th ABCT work during the night to avoid the extreme heat of the day, and be able to work longer on the project. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Winchell)

Date Taken: 05.20.2020
Date Posted: 05.27.2020
Task Force Spartan Soldiers Sure Up Roadways [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Andrew Valenza