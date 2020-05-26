Task Force Spartan Soldiers Sure Up Roadways

Soldiers from the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team have worked tirelessly to repair a washed-out roadway over the past month that is vital for continued operations near the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait.

“Over time, water has eroded the sand and gravel on the side of the roadway,” said 2nd Lt. Ryan Long, a Platoon Leader with the 30th ABCT. “We have had to replace the sand that was washed out with gravel to build it back up.”

The ditch running along the roadway needs to be fixed to prevent the same thing from happening in the future.

“We are improving on what is here and trying to prevent future washouts,” said Long. “Building a retaining wall is what we are working on to hopefully prevent further damage.”

The retaining wall is being built from c-channel to help guide the water down the newly built ditch, said, Long. “The idea for this project came from one of our specialists.”

“We have been working for about a month now and hopefully will be done by the end of the month,” said Long. “Working at night has helped us to work longer with less breaks, as working in the sun over here wears you down quickly.”

“This type of mission is what our team trains for, and we are more than capable of handling it,” said Long. “We always aim to leave a place better then we find it.”

The Soldiers of the 30th ABCT fall under Task Force Spartan, which is being led by the New York Army National Guard’s 42nd Infantry Division.

The mission is a unique, multicomponent organization made up of active Army and National Guard units, rounded out by U.S. Army Reserve support units.

