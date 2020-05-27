2019 Pacific Fleet Sea Sailor of the Year Pinned to Chief

200527-N-GG858-1072 OKINAWA, Japan (May 27, 2020) Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Jason Webley, from Brooklyn, N.Y., assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility Far East Detachment Okinawa, stands at attention before being pinned to chief petty officer at Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa White Beach Naval Facility May 27, 2020. Webley was the 2019 Pacific Fleet Sea Sailor of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)

Date Taken: 05.27.2020