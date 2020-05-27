Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2019 Pacific Fleet Sea Sailor of the Year Pinned to Chief [Image 1 of 4]

    2019 Pacific Fleet Sea Sailor of the Year Pinned to Chief

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.27.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    200527-N-GG858-1041 OKINAWA, Japan (May 27, 2020) Rear Adm. Fred Kacher(left), Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Seven, speaks during a pinning ceremony for Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Jason Webley, from Brooklyn, N.Y., assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility Far East Detachment Okinawa, at Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa White Beach Naval Facility May 27, 2020. Webley was meritoriously advanced for being the 2019 Pacific Fleet Sea Sailor of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 02:30
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2019 Pacific Fleet Sea Sailor of the Year Pinned to Chief [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Matthew Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

