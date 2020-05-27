200527-N-GG858-1048 OKINAWA, Japan (May 27, 2020) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith speaks via video to Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Jason Webley, from Brooklyn, N.Y., assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility Far East Detachment Okinawa at Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa White Beach Naval Facility May 27, 2020. Webley was meritoriously advanced for being the 2019 Pacific Fleet Sea Sailor of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2020 02:30
|Photo ID:
|6222033
|VIRIN:
|200527-N-GG858-1048
|Resolution:
|4500x3003
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2019 Pacific Fleet Sea Sailor of the Year Pinned to Chief [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Matthew Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT