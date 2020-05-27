200527-N-GG858-1048 OKINAWA, Japan (May 27, 2020) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith speaks via video to Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Jason Webley, from Brooklyn, N.Y., assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility Far East Detachment Okinawa at Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa White Beach Naval Facility May 27, 2020. Webley was meritoriously advanced for being the 2019 Pacific Fleet Sea Sailor of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2020 Date Posted: 05.27.2020 02:30 Photo ID: 6222033 VIRIN: 200527-N-GG858-1048 Resolution: 4500x3003 Size: 1.67 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2019 Pacific Fleet Sea Sailor of the Year Pinned to Chief [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Matthew Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.