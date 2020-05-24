Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron performs HALO jump [Image 9 of 10]

    82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron performs HALO jump

    CAMP LEMONNIER, CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    05.24.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen, 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS), deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), execute a High Altitude Low Open (HALO) jump over Djibouti, Africa, May 24, 2020. The 82nd ERQS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in the CJTF-HOA area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 02:02
    Photo ID: 6222024
    VIRIN: 200524-F-VS255-0399
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 7.88 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron performs HALO jump [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Camp Lemonnier
    PJ
    pararescue
    Air Force
    Security Forces
    Joint Operations
    CJTF-HOA
    82nd ERQS

