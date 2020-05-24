82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron performs HALO jump

U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen, 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS), deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), board a C-130J Super Hercules during High Altitude Low Open (HALO) jump operations in Djibouti, Africa, May 24, 2020. The 82nd ERQS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in the CJTF-HOA area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

