82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron performs HALO jump

U.S. Airman 1st Class Nicholas Hooker, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) loadmaster, deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), opens the cargo door of a C-130J Super Hercules during High Altitude Low Open (HALO) jump operations over Djibouti, Africa, May 24, 2020. The 75th EAS provides strategic airlift capabilities across the CJTF-HOA area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

Date Taken: 05.24.2020 Date Posted: 05.27.2020 Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ