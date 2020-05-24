U.S. Airman 1st Class Nicholas Hooker, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) loadmaster, deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), opens the cargo door of a C-130J Super Hercules during High Altitude Low Open (HALO) jump operations over Djibouti, Africa, May 24, 2020. The 75th EAS provides strategic airlift capabilities across the CJTF-HOA area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2020 02:02
|Photo ID:
|6222023
|VIRIN:
|200524-F-VS255-0373
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|6.55 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron performs HALO jump [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT