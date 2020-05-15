Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier helps the sick with her furry companion [Image 3 of 3]

    Soldier helps the sick with her furry companion

    AVON, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Syberg 

    120th Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Chelsea Robbins, a battalion retention noncommissioned officer for the 2nd Battalion, 150th Field Artillery, 81st Troop Command, in Bloomington, Indiana, on May 15, 2020, took her furry companion, Rizzo, to a hospice care center to visit patients who's family and friends have to be socially distanced. After almost 20 years in the Indiana National Guard, Robbins wanted to give back to the community while both in uniform and out. (Photo by National Guard Spc. Joshua Syberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 05.26.2020 18:42
    Photo ID: 6221842
    VIRIN: 200515-A-XJ616-927
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 29.2 MB
    Location: AVON, IN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier helps the sick with her furry companion [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Joshua Syberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Indiana National Guard
    selfless service
    community
    army values
    81st Troop Command
    Hospice
    covid

