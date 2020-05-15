Staff Sgt. Chelsea Robbins, a battalion retention noncommissioned officer for the 2nd Battalion, 150th Field Artillery, 81st Troop Command, in Bloomington, Indiana, on May 15, 2020, took her furry companion, Rizzo, to a hospice care center to visit patients who's family and friends have to be socially distanced. Laury Wallace, owner of Life's Journey Hospice and an Air Force veteran, who also got some cuddle time, was grateful her patients smiles during these difficult times. (Photo by National Guard Spc. Joshua Syberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2020 Date Posted: 05.26.2020 18:42 Photo ID: 6221841 VIRIN: 200515-A-XJ616-894 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 28.7 MB Location: AVON, IN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier helps the sick with her furry companion [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Joshua Syberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.