Staff Sgt. Chelsea Robbins, a battalion retention noncommissioned officer for the 2nd Battalion, 150th Field Artillery, 81st Troop Command, in Bloomington, Indiana, on May 15, 2020, took her furry companion, Rizzo, to a hospice care center to visit patients who's family and friends have to be socially distanced. Laury Wallace, owner of Life's Journey Hospice and an Air Force veteran, who also got some cuddle time, was grateful her patients smiles during these difficult times. (Photo by National Guard Spc. Joshua Syberg)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2020 18:42
|Photo ID:
|6221841
|VIRIN:
|200515-A-XJ616-894
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|28.7 MB
|Location:
|AVON, IN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldier helps the sick with her furry companion [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Joshua Syberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
