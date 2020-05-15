Soldier helps the sick with her furry companion

Staff Sgt. Chelsea Robbins, a battalion retention noncommissioned officer for the 2nd Battalion, 150th Field Artillery, 81st Troop Command, in Bloomington, Indiana, on May 15, 2020, took her furry companion, Rizzo, to a hospice care center to visit patients who's family and friends have to be socially distanced. After almost 20 years in the Indiana National Guard, Robbins wanted to give back to the community while both in uniform and out. (Photo by National Guard Spc. Joshua Syberg)

