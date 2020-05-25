Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Families remember loved ones buried at Fort Knox during Memorial Day open visitation

    Families remember loved ones buried at Fort Knox during Memorial Day open visitation

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2020

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    Members of the Muth family stand behind the grave marker of Civil War veteran George E. Muth after placement of the footstone. They brought along some memorabilia from Muth's collection, including a bayonet and canteen he used during the Battle of Gettysburg.

    This work, Families remember loved ones buried at Fort Knox during Memorial Day open visitation [Image 3 of 3], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

