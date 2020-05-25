Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Families remember loved ones buried at Fort Knox during Memorial Day open visitation [Image 2 of 3]

    Families remember loved ones buried at Fort Knox during Memorial Day open visitation

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2020

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    A picture of Civil War Union Soldier George E. Muth, sits against the fence of his cemetery outside of Muldraugh as members of the Muth family visit with members of Sons of Confederate Veterans May 25, 2020. The veteran organization placed a military footstone at the grave of Muth during annual open visitation of cemeteries at Fort Knox.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2020
    Date Posted: 05.26.2020 16:36
    Photo ID: 6221711
    VIRIN: 200526-A-QT978-0002
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 5.42 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Families remember loved ones buried at Fort Knox during Memorial Day open visitation [Image 3 of 3], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Families remember loved ones buried at Fort Knox during Memorial Day open visitation
    Families remember loved ones buried at Fort Knox during Memorial Day open visitation
    Families remember loved ones buried at Fort Knox during Memorial Day open visitation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Families remember loved ones buried at Fort Knox during Memorial Day open visitation

    TAGS

    veteran
    Fort Knox
    cemetery
    Kentucky
    Civil War
    Memorial Day
    history
    George Muth
    Tim Bowman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT