A picture of Civil War Union Soldier George E. Muth, sits against the fence of his cemetery outside of Muldraugh as members of the Muth family visit with members of Sons of Confederate Veterans May 25, 2020. The veteran organization placed a military footstone at the grave of Muth during annual open visitation of cemeteries at Fort Knox.
Families remember loved ones buried at Fort Knox during Memorial Day open visitation
