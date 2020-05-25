Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Families remember loved ones buried at Fort Knox during Memorial Day open visitation [Image 1 of 3]

    Families remember loved ones buried at Fort Knox during Memorial Day open visitation

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2020

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    Members of the McCullum family relax and catch up on family history at Cedar Creek Cemetery during Fort Knox's annual open visitation day May 25, 2020. Each year, the post opens for one day on Memorial Day for people to visit the 121 cemeteries that dot the installation.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2020
    Date Posted: 05.26.2020 16:36
    VIRIN: 200526-A-QT978-0001
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    veteran
    Fort Knox
    cemetery
    Kentucky
    Civil War
    Memorial Day
    history
    George Muth
    Tim Bowman

