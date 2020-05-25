Families remember loved ones buried at Fort Knox during Memorial Day open visitation

Members of the McCullum family relax and catch up on family history at Cedar Creek Cemetery during Fort Knox's annual open visitation day May 25, 2020. Each year, the post opens for one day on Memorial Day for people to visit the 121 cemeteries that dot the installation.

