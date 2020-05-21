Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion complete obstacles during the company’s Crucible aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 21, 2020. The Crucible is a 54-hour culmination event that ends with recruits earning their Eagle, Globe and Anchor and the title U.S. Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2020 10:59
|Photo ID:
|6221244
|VIRIN:
|200521-M-LS844-1631
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
This work, Alpha Co Crucible [Image 17 of 17], by LCpl Samuel Fletcher, identified by DVIDS
