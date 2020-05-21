Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Co Crucible [Image 9 of 17]

    Alpha Co Crucible

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher  

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion complete obstacles during the company’s Crucible aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 21, 2020. The Crucible is a 54-hour culmination event that ends with recruits earning their Eagle, Globe and Anchor and the title U.S. Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 05.26.2020 10:59
    Photo ID: 6221240
    VIRIN: 200521-M-LS844-1512
    Resolution: 5915x4480
    Size: 5.49 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Co Crucible [Image 17 of 17], by LCpl Samuel Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    MCRD
    Alpha Co
    Moto
    Eastern Recruiting Region
    1st RTBN

