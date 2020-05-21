Alpha Co Crucible

Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion complete obstacles during the company’s Crucible aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 21, 2020. The Crucible is a 54-hour culmination event that ends with recruits earning their Eagle, Globe and Anchor and the title U.S. Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher)

