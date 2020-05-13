Marines help in ships laundry

200513-N-GR168-1030 ARABIAN GULF (May 13, 2020) Lance Cpl. DeAngelo Thomas, assigned to Fox Company, Battalion Landing Team 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), weighs laundry aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), May 13, 2020. New York, with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and with embarked 26th MEU, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie)

