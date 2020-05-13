Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sailors take part in cleaning station [Image 1 of 3]

    Sailors take part in cleaning station

    ARABIAN GULF

    05.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    200513-N-GR168-1003 ARABIAN GULF (May 13, 2020) Quartermaster Seaman Ernest Buitron, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), cleans in a passageway aboard New York during cleaning stations, May 13, 2020. New York, with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2020
    Date Posted: 05.26.2020 04:30
    Photo ID: 6220878
    VIRIN: 200513-N-GR168-1003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors take part in cleaning station [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Lyle Wilkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors take part in cleaning station
    Marines help in ships laundry
    Sailors take part in Engineering drills.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    amphib
    transport
    USS New York
    LPD 21
    ship
    Navy
    Sailor
    USN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT