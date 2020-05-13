Sailors take part in cleaning station

200513-N-GR168-1003 ARABIAN GULF (May 13, 2020) Quartermaster Seaman Ernest Buitron, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), cleans in a passageway aboard New York during cleaning stations, May 13, 2020. New York, with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie)

