Sailors take part in Engineering drills.

200512-N-GR168-1021 ARABIAN GULF (May 12, 2020) Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Jason Alonzo, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), verifies the position of a valve during an engineering drill in an auxiliary machine room aboard New York, May 12, 2020. New York, with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie)

