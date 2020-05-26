Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Moves Cargo [Image 5 of 6]

    USS America (LHA 6) Moves Cargo

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    05.26.2020

    Photo by Seaman Jonathan Berlier 

    USS America (LHA 6)

    SASEBO, Japan (May 26, 2020) Amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) receives cargo during a stores onload. America, flagship of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jonathan Berlier)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2020
    Date Posted: 05.26.2020 02:19
    VIRIN: 200526-N-BT681-1067
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    Japan
    Sasebo
    Amphibious Force 7th Fleet
    LHA 6
    USS America
    USS America (LHA 6)

