USS America (LHA 6) Moves Cargo

SASEBO, Japan (May 26, 2020) Amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) receives cargo during a stores onload. America, flagship of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jonathan Berlier)

