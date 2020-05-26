SASEBO, Japan (May 26, 2020) Amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) receives cargo during a stores onload. America, part of Commander, Amphibious Squadron Eleven, is operating in the Indo-Pacific region to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jonathan Berlier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2020 Date Posted: 05.26.2020 02:19 Photo ID: 6220859 VIRIN: 200526-N-BT681-1080 Resolution: 4041x2694 Size: 4.72 MB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Moves Cargo [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.