    Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 9 of 11]

    Memorial Day Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    BGen. Ryan P. Heritage, the Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego (MCRDSD) and the Western Recruiting Region (WRR), speaks to the audience during an annual Memorial Day ceremony at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, May 25, 2020. Multiple Military installations around San Diego contributed to the ceremony, in order to properly honor all fallen service members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

