Robert D. Lewis, a retired Marine and Chapter President of the 12th Montford Point Marines Association (MPMA), prepares to lay a wreath at an annual Memorial Day ceremony at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, May 25, 2020. Lewis joined the Marine Corps in 1965 after completing Recruit Training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina. Lewis served in Vietnam before being honorably discharged the first time, however he returned to the Marine Corps and reenlisted on three separate occasions. Lewis eventually left the Marine Corps one final time and later became the Chapter President for the 12th MPMA. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

